HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Dr. Mehmet Oz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images). Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, David McCormick, right, arrives with his wife Dina Powell to cast their votes in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NewsNation) — It’s been one week since Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in the primary election but it’s still unclear who will represent Republicans in the state’s Senate race come November.

As of noon Tuesday, celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz led former hedge fund manager David McCormick by less than 1,000 votes, according to Decision Desk HQ.

NewsNation’s election partner said it’s waiting to call the race because it remains unclear how many votes are left to be counted.

That total should be known in the coming days after a number of pending court actions are resolved.

“As the picture becomes clearer on both the legal and vote tabulation fronts, we will re-evaluate a potential race projection,” the Decision Desk HQ statement read in part.

The current gap also means a recount is coming. Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law kicks in whenever candidates are within 0.5% of each other. Right now, Oz and McCormick are separated by a miniscule 0.07%.

But it could be at least two more weeks before the outcome of a recount is known. June 8 is the deadline for counties to report results to the state.

“I don’t think there’s any particular cause for alarm,” said NewsNation’s incoming political editor Chris Stirewalt. “I don’t think there’s anything aberrant here, it just takes a while.”

On Monday, the McCormick campaign sued in a Pennsylvania court to make sure counties count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Last week, a federal court ruled that mail-in ballots without the handwritten date must be allowed in a separate, 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race.

Right now, it’s unclear how many mail-in ballots lack a handwritten date and whether the federal appeals court decision will apply to the race between Oz and McCormick. So far, McCormick has been performing better than Oz among mail-in ballots.

Oz’s campaign manager said in a statement that the campaign would oppose the McCormick legal team’s request to include the ballots. On Tuesday, the national and state Republican parties sided with Oz.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the Republican National Committee’s chief counsel, Matt Raymer, said “election laws are meant to be followed, and changing the rules when ballots are already being counted harms the integrity of our elections.”

McCormick’s camp argues that because the envelopes are postmarked by the post office and timestamped by the counties, the additional handwritten date is meaningless, according to the New York Times.

The GOP showdown in Pennsylvania is just the latest test of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement power, who backed Oz.

The race, which was expected to be a two-horse race between Oz and McCormick, was blown wide open after a late surge from Kathy Barnette. The controversial ‘ultra-MAGA’ candidate received nearly 25% of the vote across the state.

The fact that Barnette received as much support as she did without Trump’s blessing could signal a broader change in attitude among MAGA voters, Stirewalt pointed out.

“What Barnette did was send the message that the MAGA movement pre-dated Trump,” Stirewalt said. “He may have given it its name but they’re not going to take the candidates from him that they don’t want.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman overcame a stroke in the days leading up to the primary to secure the Democratic nomination, earning nearly 60% of the vote.

The winner in the general election will fill retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. It’s an outcome that could determine the balance of power in the Senate moving forward.

Here is the full statement from Decision Desk HQ to NewsNation:

“Decision Desk HQ has yet to call the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania given that it is unclear how many outstanding votes are left to count between absentee, election day, provisional and military ballots. It appears all but certain that once all ballots are counted, the race will remain in the state’s recount range. There are also pending court actions that may have implications for the total number of votes counted. As the picture becomes clearer on both the legal and vote tabulation fronts, we will re-evaluate a potential race projection.”