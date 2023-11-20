Pentagon fails audit for sixth year in a row

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app .

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Pentagon has failed its annual audit of its accounting systems for the sixth consecutive year.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has nearly $4 trillion in assets, including weapons and supplies, but auditors found almost half of that can’t be accounted for.

Federal law mandates audits for all government agencies. Despite starting audits in 2018, the Pentagon has failed each time.

According to the DOD, the Pentagon passed on seven of its 29 sub-audits this year. Since the DOD accounts for over half of all U.S. discretionary spending, conducting audits is challenging due to the department’s size and scope.

As government spending remains scrutinized during Congress’s efforts to pass a long-term deal and address the debt ceiling, criticism rolled in about the audit findings.

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer expressed on social media, “Government agencies need to be held to the same standard as any business in America. This is unacceptable.”

Alabama Republican Rep. Barry Moore also shared on social media, “The Pentagon receives a trillion in taxpayer funds annually but can’t pass a simple audit. No wonder we’re nearly $34 trillion in debt.”

In response to the audit, Pentagon staff acknowledged the results as a significant opportunity to improve.

“We’re working on improving our process,” said Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon deputy press secretary. “While it wasn’t the results we wanted, we certainly are learning each time an audit passes. It’s a continuing and ongoing process that this building is accessing.”

The number of sub-audits that failed this year remained consistent with last year.

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed legislation to ensure a successful DOD audit next year.