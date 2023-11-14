Photos show cocaine found in White House locker

The Secret Service closed the investigation without identifying who brought the drugs into the White House. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

(NewsNation) — New images obtained by NewsNation show the cocaine found in the White House. The Secret Service investigated the source of the drugs but closed the case without identifying who brought the substance into the building.

NewsNation obtained the images, along with documents regarding the case, through a Freedom of Information Act Request. The photos show the bank of lockers where drugs were found as well as the small bag containing a white, powdery substance the Secret Service identified as cocaine.

A field test for cocaine. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

The locker where the drugs were found. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

A small baggie of drugs was found in the White House. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

The substance was later identified as cocaine. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

A bank of lockers. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

The entrance to the West Wing. (Secret Service via NewsNation FOIA request)

Documents show the West Wing was briefly evacuated until it was determined the substance was not hazardous.

The drugs were found in a lobby near the west executive entrance, an area the White House described as “highly trafficked.” The administration also noted that President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David when the drugs were discovered, not in residence in D.C.

However, former President Donald Trump suggested the cocaine could have been associated with Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who has a history of drug addiction. Conservative lawmakers also demanded details about who would have access to the area and criticized the Secret Service for closing the investigation without identifying who brought the drugs into the White House.

The area where the cocaine was found is open to private, staff-led tours of the White House. Tours had taken place the day the drugs were found as well as the two days prior. The Secret Service discovered the bag of cocaine during a routine security sweep.