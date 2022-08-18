Political overtones of judge’s Mar-a-Lago ruling explained

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump’s political standing could hinge on a multitude of investigations swirling around him, including a federal probe into his handling of classified documents, his effort to overturn the 2020 election and an examination of his business dealings.

On Thursday, not only did the CFO of Trump Organization plead guilty to 15 felonies, but a federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to produce for him a redacted version of the search affidavit used by the FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last week.

Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Thursday to explain how the investigations could impact Trump’s political future, particularly as more information becomes public.

“We’re going to learn more, how much more remains to be seen, how many redactions there are in there,” Cusack said. “The public does have a right to know, the Department of Justice did say that, and that’s what Merrick Garland, the attorney general, said.”

Cusack’s full interview can be viewed above.