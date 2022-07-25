(NewsNation) — About two out of three Americans say they favor term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll from The Associated Press.

The poll was taken shortly after the Supreme Court issued a number of high-profile decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade and expanding gun rights.

Both sides seem to agree on the term limits for justices. More than 80% of Democrats and nearly 60% of Republicans polled favor the term limits.

Does the issue transcend partisan politics? In the video above, national politics reporter for The Hill Julia Manchester weighs in on the issue.