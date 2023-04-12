Poll: Half say Biden policies haven’t helped middle class

President Biden gives remarks at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 17, 2023

(The Hill) — About half of the respondents in a new poll said that the Biden administration’s current policies have not helped the middle class at all.

The poll, published on Tuesday by Monmouth University, found that 51% of respondents said that middle-class families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, while 10% said they believe middle-class families have benefited a lot from his policies.

Around 36% of respondents believe that middle-class families have benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies, according to the poll.

In comparison, Biden’s current numbers are similar to what former President Trump pulled in during his first year in office, where 11% of respondents said that middle-class families have benefited a lot from his administration’s policies, while 53% of those surveyed disagreed.

When asked about families in the upper echelon in earnings, 29% of respondents said that wealthy families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, compared to 31% who said wealthy families benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies and 28% who said wealthy families benefited a lot from the policies.

When asked about lower-income families, 42% of respondents said that poor families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, compared to 35% who said wealthy families benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies and 17% who said wealthy families benefited a lot from the policies.

The poll comes amid ongoing fears of a possible recession affecting the U.S. The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates in an effort to control the rise of inflation.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from March 16-20 with a total of 805 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 5.8 percentage points.