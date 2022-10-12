Polls show Georgia voters leaning toward casting split ballots

(NewsNation) — With the midterms fast approaching, the spotlight has turned to Georgia, where election results in the state could determine the future balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican candidate and former football star Herschel Walker.

Walker has recently come under fire after The Daily Beast reported that he urged a woman, the mother of one of his children, to have an abortion in 2009. The former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back, who supports a national abortion ban with no exceptions, has denied the woman’s allegation.

His challenger, Warnock, describes himself as a “pro-choice pastor fighting for reproductive justice.”

According to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Tuesday, Warnock is pulling ahead of Walker. The poll found that Warnock has 48 percent support to Walker’s 46 percent. The new poll shows an increase of 4 points for Warnock since polling was conducted in August.

Warnock and Walker are expected to debate in Savannah on Friday.

Meanwhile, Democrat Stacey Abrams is trailing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s gubernatorial contest. Kemp now has a five-point lead, 51 percent to 46 percent, over Abrams, according to the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

In the video above, The Hill’s Mychael Schnell discusses why in the same pool of voters, the state is seeing a ticket-splitting situation when it comes to political parties.