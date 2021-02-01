President Biden asks Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall arguments

A mechanical lift sits next to a section of newly constructed border wall in Hidalgo, Texas on January 11, 2021. – Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, announced he was resigning January 11 as worries rose over more violence during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. Wolf’s resignation came a day before Trump is to travel to the US-Mexico frontier near Alamo, Texas to inspect the border wall he has had built. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called “remain in Mexico” asylum policy.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the two cases on Feb. 22 and March 1, respectively. The Biden administration has already announced plans to discontinue construction of the border wall and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham