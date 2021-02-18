President Biden promises 600 million vaccines available by the end of July in Milwaukee townhall

MILWAUKEE (NewsNation Now) — President Biden made a series of promises to the American people during Tuesday night’s town hall in Milwaukee, starting with when most Americans can expect to be vaccinated.



“By the end of July, we’ll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American. They’ll be available,” Biden said.

The president clarified that the promised vaccines are dependent upon availability and also clarified his plan for re-opening schools full-time.

“Opening the majority of schools in K-8th grade because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home,” Biden said.



And he held firm on his $10,000 ceiling for student debt relief, versus $50,000, “I will not make that happen.”



The president said the money is better spent on early education for disadvantaged groups, but floated the idea of additional relief linked to service.

He said, “For example, if you’re teaching school, after five years, you’d have $50,000 of your debt forgiven.”



Meantime, during an interview this morning on the Today Show, Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on COVID-19 vaccines for teachers.

Harris said, “First of all let me say this and the president has said it and we’re all really clear: teachers should be a priority – teachers should be a priority.”



The VP also addressed the Democrats’ proposed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

“A big problem requires a big solution and we have to talk about proportionality – you can talk about the dollar amount but let’s talk about the harm that is designed to address,” Harris said.