President Trump plans to veto bipartisan backed military and defense policy bill

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In a rare rebuke, Senate Republicans say their party will likely rebuff President Trump if he vetoes a multi-billion dollar military and defense policy bill over his objections to a law governing social media.

President Trump says he plans to veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the bill that sets the funding policy for the country’s military and defense.

The veto threat comes despite its wide, popular support among House and Senate Republicans and Democrats.

“It’s all the money that they need, all the planes that they need to buy, all of the equipment, all of the armaments. All of the bases, everything,” said Rep. John Garamendi, D-CA.

Garamendi sits on the House Armed Services Committee. He says the $741 billion package is crucial to maintaining American strength at home and overseas.

“This is a major national security issue,” he said.

President Trump has committed to vetoing the NDAA for two reasons:

It includes a measure that would call for renaming military bases named after confederate generals.

The NDAA also does not touch Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that shields social media outlets like Twitter from being sued by users for the things they post. President Trump says he wants it repealed, and says he’s willing to veto the unrelated NDAA to pressure lawmakers to repeal Section 230.

He tweeted his intention to veto the bill multiple times, the latest tweet came on Sunday:

“THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFGENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO!”

THE BIGGEST WINNER OF OUR NEW DEFENSE BILL IS CHINA!. I WILL VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

Lawmakers in both parties have advocated amending or repealing Section 230. But most, like Rep. Garamendi and Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, say the law governing social media platforms has nothing to do with national security or defense. They argue the two issues are separate.

“I think we need to address 230 but I think we need to get the enhanced combat pay to our soldiers,” said Sen. Cassidy, one of 49 Republican Senators to vote for the NDAA. Only 4 voted against it.

“I don’t want to endanger our armed forces, as well as the livelihood of those who are doing so much to protect us.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski says if President Trump vetoes the NDAA, many Republicans will likely vote to override the veto.

“I think the support clearly is there. Sixty years and running we have not failed to pass an NDAA,” said Sen. Murkowski.

Democrat Senator Dick Durbin agrees. He says a veto override likely has the necessary support, two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers, to make the NDAA law over the president’s objections.

“I think by and large, we’ll override his veto if he decides to do that,” said Sen. Durbin.