President Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

The video of Trump’s appearance was streamed live on Facebook by one attendee, former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard.

“It’s certainly an unusual year. We won an election. But they don’t like that,” Trump told the group, adding: “I call it a rigged election, and I always will.”

Pollard’s video showed dozens of people in the Cross Hall of the White House state floor, standing closely together. Many seen in the video were not wearing masks.

Reporting by Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin from The Associated Press.