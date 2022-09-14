5 things we learned from the 2022 primary season

(NewsNation) — Primaries in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware on Tuesday capped the nation’s primary season.

Niall Stanage, White House columnist with The Hill, joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the biggest takeaways from the midterm primaries.

Abortion is a potential game changer.

Trump’s hold on the GOP hasn’t loosened.

Gerrymandering, retirements tipped scales in House GOP’s favor.

Left, center both claimed wins in Democratic primaries.

The country remains bitterly divided.

“One is former President Trump’s influence on the GOP that remains very strong in primaries,” Stanage said. “We saw a number of his candidates prevail, but it is of questionable usefulness for general elections. Some of his most high-profile picks are struggling.”

According to Stanage, centrists or the center-lefts had a pretty good primary season against the progressives, against the left wing of the Democratic Party.

Stanage also said that inflation will factor into November races.

Phoenix, Atlanta and Miami all have the highest inflation in America, and all three of those states have high-profile Senate races.

“Inflation is a huge issue,” he said. “Which may be the prime issue in these midterms. And it’s obviously one that plays to Republicans’ advantage and Democrats’ disadvantage.”

But he also pointed out that the abortion issue is a particularly live issue.

“That issue appears to be, politically speaking, benefiting Democrats and disadvantaging Republicans,” he said.

