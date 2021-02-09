Protecting Capitol expected to cost $483 million, DOD says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — It will cost $483 million to keep Army and Air National Guard members in Washington, D.C. following the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Department of Defense.

The figure includes personnel, lodging, meals and transportation costs.

Approximately 26,000 members from across the country were deployed following the riot that left five people, including a police officer, dead.

Pentagon officials have ordered about 5,000 troops to remain at the Capitol through March 15.