(NewsNation) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be traveling with President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms,” Psaki said on Twitter Tuesday. “In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

Psaki noted in the tweets that she had two socially-distanced meetings with President Biden Monday and he is not considered a close contact, per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

This all comes days before Biden is set to head to Brussels for a NATO summit, where he’ll have urgent talks with allies about the Russia-Ukraine War. Later that day, he will attend the European Union’s summit meeting, and he recently added a stop to Poland, as well.

The President tested negative for COVID-19 Tuesday via a PCR test.

Psaki has tested positive for COVID before, back in Oct. 2021. She also had mild symptoms then, too Psaki said at the time.

