Ramaswamy: ‘The real enemy we face today is the CCP’

(NewsNation) — 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” while stumping in Michigan to address the community’s resistance to the development of a Chinese-owned battery plant.

“What China has done is that they have used commerce, what we once called capitalism, as a vehicle to advance their own political agenda,” Ramaswamy said.

For months, hundreds of community members in northern Michigan’s Green Charter Township rallied to push back against the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant by the Chinese-owned company Gotion due to fears of national security risks.

The flashpoint highlights the growing awareness of widespread Chinese investments in crucial American industries across the country.

Ramaswamy took a strong stance on addressing concerns about China’s influence in the United States.

“I think that we have to recognize that the real enemy we face today is the CCP (Chinese Communist Party); that is the real cold war of our century,” he said.

He emphasized the CCP poses a significant threat to the United States and urged for a reevaluation of the nation’s dependence on China.

“One of the things we have to do is recognize that we can’t depend on our enemy for our modern way of life,” he said. “From the shoes on our feet to the phones in our pockets to our pharmaceutical supply chain, to even our own U.S. military-industrial supply chain.”

A Michigan Senate committee approved $175 million in state funds for a Chinese manufacturer’s controversial project. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has also previously backed the plant, saying it will create 2,350 jobs.

“Politicians in both parties are bought and paid for by a class of special interests in this country,” Ramaswamy said in response. “Super PAC puppetry, that is the real poison in American politics, Republican and Democrat politicians alike.”

Now, a vote is set as some residents petitioned to recall the entire board of elected officials who support the project.

“I think that’s what it’s going to take to change the system, people coming in from the outside, calling out that hypocrisy,” Ramaswamy said.