Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 in anticipation of an opinion that could strike Roe v. Wade. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(The Hill) — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that federally protected abortion rights.

The decision announced by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society is certain to ignite a political firestorm.

Read the ruling below.