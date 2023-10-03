Rep. Bob Good calls McCarthy ouster a ‘win for America’

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy was voted out as House speaker
  • Eight Republicans joined 208 Democrats in voting for his removal
  • Rep. Bob Good says it will pave the way for a new way in Washington

Updated:

Politics

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation