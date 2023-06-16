Rep. Comer’s claim of Biden being ‘bribed’ put to the test

  • Rep. James Comer: Biden was paid a $5 million “bribe” when he was VP
  • Biden has denied all accusations
  • Some in GOP say the evidence is thin and audio recordings may not exist

Updated:
Politics

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation