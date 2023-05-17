Rep. Correa: ‘We have to unite’ on debt ceiling talks

  • California Rep. Lou Correa discussed ongoing debt ceiling talks
  • Correa: "Let's cut a good deal for the American taxpayers"
  • Correa: "Let's not be foolish and not invest in healthcare"

Updated:
Politics

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation