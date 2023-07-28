Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Top Stories
Is it safe to shower during a thunderstorm?
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Nearly 200 million people in the US are under heat or flood advisories
Video Icon
Video
Heat wave puts two-thirds of US population under alerts
South Texas lawmaker urges electricity to remain on during extreme heat
Video Icon
Video
Ghost reefs: Florida’s vibrant underwater cities are turning into relics
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Rep. Donalds clarifies stance on Florida’s slavery curriculum
Florida school's new guidelines require lessons on race to be 'objective'
Rep. Byron Donalds clarified he doesn't stand with Kamala Harris
Donalds: 'Our standards aren't controversial'
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Jul 28, 2023 / 07:23 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Did the government confirm aliens exist?
Video Icon
Video
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect next week
Video Icon
Video
We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
Video Icon
Video
Carlee Russell arrested, charged on false reporting allegations
Video Icon
Video
Ozempic user: ‘Nobody told me’ drug could paralyze stomach
Video Icon
Video
Police believe missing Wisconsin teen may be living off the grid
Video Icon
Video