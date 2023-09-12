Rep. Greene to risk government shutdown if demands aren’t met

(NewsNation) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced a list of demands Congress must meet or the Georgia representative won’t vote to fund the government, which could possibly lead to a government shutdown.

Greene’s demands include Congress launching an impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden, defunding Biden’s “weaponization of government,” eliminating all COVID-19 mandates and ceasing aid to Ukraine.

With less than three weeks left to prevent a shutdown, Greene’s demands pose a hurdle for Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It’s important he has every Republican on the same page as Republicans maintain a slim 10-vote majority over House Democrats.

She told NewsNation this is what the “American people want,” so executing it should not be a “tall order.” She said there is overwhelming evidence that there is a need for an impeachment inquiry, including the discovery of bank statements that could help prove Biden’s engagement with his family’s business dealings.

But other members of McCarthy’s conference question whether there is enough evidence to actually launch an inquiry, and whether there is the chance that any impeachment effort could backfire politically.

Thursday, House Republicans will discuss starting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, a GOP leadership source confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday.

“This is great news for the American people, and this shows very strong leadership,” Greene said. “This shows that Kevin McCarthy is not who many accuse him to be. It shows that he is willing to lead the House of Representatives for transparency, truth and an inquiry.”

McCarthy has signaled he wants to avoid a shutdown, arguing it’s critical to continuing the GOP’s work.

“If we shut down, all the government shuts it down — investigation and everything else,” McCarthy said.

But Greene downplayed the significance, claiming that if the government shuts down, there would be no real threat to the American people. While entitlement programs like Social Security are not subject to annual funding bills, some essential federal workers like TSA agents may buck working furloughs and not come work.