Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband dies in plane accident

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, center, celebrates with her family and supporters as ranked-choice tabulations were announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 49th State Brewing Company in Anchorage, Alaska. Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

(NewsNation) — Eugene Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Ak., has died following a plane accident in Alaska. Her chief of staff announced his passing on Twitter, asking for privacy for the representative and her family as they grieve.

The announcement did not give any other details about the accident that led to Eugene Peltola‘s death. He was the former regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs for Alaska and previously worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the state.

The statement described Eugene Petola, also known as Buzz, as a man devoted to his family who adored his wife.

“He was one of those people who was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments,” the statement read.

Mary Peltola was elected to her role in a special election, defeating former Gov. Sarah Palin.

She will be returning to Alaska while her staff continues meeting with constituents and handling other work in her absence.