Report: Andrew Giuliani plans 2022 NY Governor bid

(NewsNation Now) —The son of former New York City Mayor and Presidential Advisor Rudy Giuliani is “heavily considering” a run for New York Governor, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

Andrew Giuliani, who was also the director of the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration, announced his plan in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

NewsNation has not independently confirmed Giuliani’s intention to run and has reached out to his office.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to run for a fourth term in 2022, but is under scrutiny after a series of sexual harassments allegations and the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there’s an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it’s going to be Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, whether it’s going to be a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, whether it’s going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there’s a very, very real chance to win,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani told The Washington Examiner that he will formally announce a campaign after a meeting with the state Republican Party on April 19.

Giuliani has not held elected office before and primarily worked in his family’s business. He is also a NewsMax contributor.

The Washington Examiner reports that several big donors and allies have encouraged Giuliani’s run. Former President Donald Trump has not formally backed a candidate in the New York race but a former aide to the president says he will back Giuliani.

Cuomo comes from a political family whose father, Mario Cuomo, was also New York’s governor for three terms. Several conservative and liberal figures have announced exploring a run for governor since scandals around Cuomo began to unfold.