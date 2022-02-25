Reports: Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (The Hill) — President Joe Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.
Outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
Those people, however, would not confirm to the network if the president had extended his offer to his pick.
The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.
