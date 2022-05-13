(NewsNation) — Just days before Pennsylvanians vote in the 2022 primary election, a Republican wild card is shaking up the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

What was once a contest between two big spenders — heart surgeon-turned-television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager David McCormick — is now a three-way race.

In recent weeks, conservative commentator Kathy Barnette has shot up the polls and is now deadlocked with Oz and McCormick.

Her sudden and meteoric rise has sent some Republicans into a tailspin, who fear the controversial candidate could cost them the general election.

Barnette has recently been under fire for resurfaced social media posts comparing Islam to Nazism and making negative comments about the LGBTQ community.

On Thursday, she responded, telling her supporters, “they’re coming out with long knives at this point.”

In recent years, Barnette has become a speaker for anti-abortion causes. It’s an issue that’s deeply personal for the Senate candidate who said she was born after her mother was raped at the age of 11.

If elected, Barnette would become the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

Tuesday’s primary will be another test of Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement power.

Trump-backed candidates have had mixed results in primaries so far: J.D. Vance won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio but the former president’s preferred candidate for governor in Nebraska was defeated earlier this week.

In Pennsylvania, Trump is supporting Dr. Oz, whom Barnette has slammed as a liberal.

“Mehmet said that MAGA means respect, no MAGA means freedom and if you are a conservative Republican, you know that,” said Barnette.

Despite Barnette’s embrace of Trump’s signature phrase, the former president has made it clear she does not have his support.

“Kathy is gonna be a lot of trouble,” Trump said at a tele-rally with Oz. He went on to say Barnette is “totally unknown.”