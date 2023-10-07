Republicans aim to change internal Speaker nomination rules to avoid floor fight

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) is seen before a press conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus and outside groups to discuss government funding on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

House Republicans are eyeing changing internal party rules to temporarily raise the threshold needed to nominate a Speaker, with the intention of avoiding the sort of days-long, multi-ballot election that took place on the House floor in January.

A group of 94 House Republicans — more than 40 percent of the conference — signed a letter to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday asking for a special conference meeting to change the rules.

“Pursuant to House Republican Conference Rule 6(d)(2)(A), we request a special organizational meeting for the purpose of consideration of an amendment to House Republican Conference Rules to temporarily raise the threshold needed to elect a Speaker,” reads the letter, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

Sources familiar with the letter say members are eyeing raising the threshold to win the nomination from a simple majority of the conference to a majority of the House — normally a threshold of 218, but currently 217 with vacancies — to ensure the Speaker’s speedy election on the House floor.

Currently, the GOP conference needs just a simple majority to nominate a Speaker.

But that poses risks for the fractious GOP conference when it has just a slim majority. Objections by just a small faction of the conference led to a 15-ballot election in January to elect former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — the first multi-ballot election in 100 years — and then his ouster Tuesday, when just eight GOP members turned against him.

Members are trying to avoid a similar scene next week.

“We need to be coming together and coalescing around a Speaker. I don’t think we should go do it out there on the House floor like was done in January, and we looked like a bunch of idiots,” Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) said this week. “I think those conversations need to be had behind closed doors, have the candid discussions, then come out once we’ve coalesced … and do it on the House floor.”

House Republicans are scheduled to have a closed-door candidate forum Tuesday and a nominating election Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have declared their candidacies for the position, while Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) is another possible contender.