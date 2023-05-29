What Republicans, Democrats are saying about debt limit deal

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy have announced they’ve reached a deal on raising the debt ceiling, and lawmakers are expressing both victory and reservation about the legislation.

The bill — which spans 99 pages — raises the debt limit for two years, strengthens work requirements on federal public assistance programs and rescinds COVID-19 funding that went unused, among other provisions.

“I say this is an historic conservative accomplishment,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said Monday on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

He cited $2.1 trillion in cuts over 10 years, a $29 billion claw back in COVID-19 funds, energy permitting reform and new work requirements for those on federal assistance.

“This is a great deal,” Johnson added.

For Republicans who believe the deal doesn’t go far enough with cuts, Johnson said, “you don’t get everything you want” in negotiations.

“Given the political realities of this situation, where Republicans barely control one half of one-third of government, I think this is a remarkable accomplishment,” Johnson said. “We are finally moving in the right direction.”

On the other side of the aisle, work requirements continue to be a sticking point for Democrats.

The agreement phases in an increase for the age until which recipients of food stamps must seek work to be eligible for the benefits, from 49 to 54, but it also includes reforms to reduce the number of vulnerable people, including veterans and people who are homeless, subject to the limits under the SNAP program.

The agreement does not include any changes to work requirements for Medicaid recipients, which Republicans had proposed but that the White House pushed back hard on.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., remained noncommittal Monday on voting for the deal, citing uncertainty over the expansiveness of the new work requirements.

“I’ve said to the White House that I want to know the number of my constituents who are going to be affected before I commit publicly to a vote for or against the debt limit deal,” Torres said on “The Hill on NewsNation.” “Once I have the information I need I can make an informed decision.”

Ritchie is a member of the Progressive Caucus, which dubbed Republican demands as a “ransom note” that stood to wreck the economy if a default occurred. Ritchie commended the White House for being able to secure some concessions.

“The choice here is not between good versus bad. The choice is between bad versus worse. The deal is bad, but the alternative, a default in America, would be much worse,” Torres said. “It seems to me the president was extraordinarily effective at watering down the ransom note from the Republicans.”

The legislation must now get through Congress before a June 5 deadline, the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will run out of funds to pay its bills.

Both the White House and GOP leadership are now working to sell the deal to their respective parties. But it was already facing criticism in the Senate.

“I will use all powers available to me in the Senate to have amendment votes to undo this catastrophe for defense,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said, referencing defense spending that would be consistent with what Biden requested in his 2024 budget proposal, which was nearly $900 billion. “I support raising the debt limit for 90 days to give us a chance to correct this disaster for defense.”

With only a slim majority in the House, Republicans will need to win over Democratic votes if there are defectors in the party, which there already seem to be.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on Twitter he won’t support the legislation, saying, “It’s not a good deal.”

The Democrat Coalition, a 98-member bloc of House centrists, signaled its support for the bill Sunday morning.

“Despite a divided government, President Biden has achieved a bipartisan agreement that will save our country from default until 2025 and protect our nation from economic collapse, while also preventing cuts to key programs that millions of Americans rely upon,” the group of lawmakers said in a statement.

The Hill contributed to this report.