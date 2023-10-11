Republicans nominate Steve Scalise for speaker

FILE – House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., joined at right by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., arrives for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scalise has been diagnosed with blood cancer.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — In a closed-door caucus meeting, House Republicans nominated Rep. Steve Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the House.

Scalise was challenged by Rep. Jim Jordan, though other names were floated in the wake of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

Previously, House Republicans rejected a proposal that would have changed the way speaker candidates are nominated in an effort to avoid a fight on the House floor similar to when McCarthy was elected after 15 rounds of voting.

Scalise had to get the votes of a majority of the caucus for the vote to move to the House floor, where he will need to earn 217 votes to win.

With the Republicans holding a narrow majority of 221 seats, the nominee will have to work to earn the support of most of the caucus to succeed.

McCarthy’s removal, brought to the House floor by Rep. Matt Gaetz, is the first time in history a speaker has been removed from the office.

Until a new speaker is elected, the House is unable to bring bills to the floor or conduct votes. That leaves Congress paralyzed as the country faces a potential government shutdown in November and President Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to take action on providing aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.