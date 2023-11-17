Resolution to expel George Santos from Congress filed

FILE – U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him as he departs federal court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Central Islip, N.Y. Sam Miele, a former political fundraiser for Santos, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 16, on federal charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of an alleged scheme to trick donors into giving money to Santos under a false name. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(NewsNation) — The chairman of the House Ethics Committee Rep. Michael Guest has filed a motion to expel Rep. George Santos, even though the committee did not make a recommendation of punishment to the House.

The Ethics Committee finished its work without going through a longer process that would have resulted in a recommendation for punishment in light of public scrutiny on Santos as well as an indictment from the Department of Justice.

Guest said the committee’s investigation has already turned up sufficient information to indicate wrongdoing.

“The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion,” Guest said.

Guest has filed the resolution for expulsion individually, separate from his role as chair of the committee.

Santos previously announced he would not be seeking reelection but has resisted calls to resign.