Results: Kentucky gubernatorial election

Support between Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) in the Kentucky gubernatorial race is tied, according to a poll released Friday.

(NewsNation) — Kentucky voters on Tuesday will decide if Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will see a second term in one of the most closely watched contests in a heavily red state.

Beshear faces a challenge from GOP nominee Daniel Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and succeeded Beshear as state attorney general in 2019. Cameron hopes to reclaim the governorship on behalf of Republicans and hand his party complete control over lawmaking in the state.

Kentucky elected Democratic governors for most of the 20th century and has had only two Republican governors in the last 50 years. But the state has nonetheless become increasingly conservative during that time, voting Republican in nine of the last 11 presidential elections and electing only Republicans to the U.S. Senate since 1998.

Beshear, however, had an overwhelming financial advantage throughout the campaign, outspending Cameron $16.7 million to $3.4 million as of Oct. 23.

Polls close at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday. As counties begin reporting results, the map below will be updated.