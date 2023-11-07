Results: Mississippi governor election

(NewsNation) — Voters head to the polls in Mississippi on Tuesday to determine whether Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will win a second term in office.
Reeves, who was first elected in 2019 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor, faces a challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator and cousin of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. Reeves was elected in 2019 with 52% of the vote, a surprisingly narrow margin in a reliably Republican state.
For the first time, the gubernatorial race in Mississippi is subject to a Nov. 28 runoff if no candidate receives a majority in Tuesday’s election. A potential delay in reporting a final winner may be in determining whether a candidate has cleared the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
Gwendolyn Gray, an independent candidate, withdrew on Oct. 9, but will still appear on the ballot.
Polls close at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. As counties begin reporting results, the map below will be updated.