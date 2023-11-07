Results: Mississippi governor election

This combination of photos shows Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, left, and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley speaking at the Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob event on Oct. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The two will face off Wednesday, Nov. 1, in their only debate of a hard-fought campaign, six days before the Nov. 7 general election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(NewsNation) — Voters head to the polls in Mississippi on Tuesday to determine whether Republican Gov. Tate Reeves will win a second term in office.

Reeves, who was first elected in 2019 after serving two terms as lieutenant governor, faces a challenge from Democrat Brandon Presley, a state utility regulator and cousin of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley. Reeves was elected in 2019 with 52% of the vote, a surprisingly narrow margin in a reliably Republican state.

For the first time, the gubernatorial race in Mississippi is subject to a Nov. 28 runoff if no candidate receives a majority in Tuesday’s election. A potential delay in reporting a final winner may be in determining whether a candidate has cleared the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Gwendolyn Gray, an independent candidate, withdrew on Oct. 9, but will still appear on the ballot.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. As counties begin reporting results, the map below will be updated.

