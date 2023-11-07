Results: Rhode Island’s first congressional district special election

A patriotic voter sits at a voting kiosk and selects his choices in a party primary in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Voters are casting their ballots in party primaries in a number of county and statewide elected offices. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(NewsNation) — Rhode Island voters will make their choice Tuesday in a special election that pits Democrat Gabe Amo against Republican Gerry Leonard in the race for the state’s first congressional district.

The special election follows the May resignation of former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who served in office for seven terms.

Amo, a former aide in both former President Barack Obama’s and President Joe Biden’s administrations, won a crowded Democratic primary in September, defeating a field that included state Sen. Sandra Cano, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos and former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg. Leonard is a retired U.S. Marine colonel who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The district has voted consistently for Democrats and Cicilline, who was first elected in 2010, won his last five reelection bids with 60% of the vote or higher. Before that, Democrat Patrick Kennedy held the seat for 16 years.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. As counties begin reporting results, the map below will be updated.