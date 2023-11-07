Results: Which party will win control of the Virginia House and Senate?

A poll volunteer displays a misleading sample ballot that a candidate for Spotsylvania County clerk of court was handing out at an early voting location in Fredericksburg, Va., Oct. 17, 2023. The blue sheet marked “(D)” appears to come from the local Democratic Party but was distributed at the scene by Nick Ignacio, the independent candidate for court clerk, with his name checked. Ignacio also gave out red sample ballots that resemble the Republican one, implying to voters who didn’t look too closely that both parties have endorsed his bid in Tuesday’s elections. Neither has. A judge subsequently barred Ignacio from distributing the sheets. (AP Photo/Cal Woodward)

(NewsNation) — Virginia voters will cast their ballots for all state-level positions, including all seats in the House of Delegates and the state Senate.

All 40 state Senate seats and 100 state House seats will be on the ballot, but the balance of power will likely be determined by a handful of competitive districts in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C., central Virginia near Richmond and southeast Virginia in the Hampton Roads area.

Republicans hope to gain full control of the legislature and clear a path for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enact his proposals on abortion, education, taxes and other key policy priorities. Democrats seek to maintain control of at least one chamber and possibly flip the other to continue to serve as a check against Youngkin’s agenda.

While Youngkin is not yet up for reelection, the contest is seen by many as a referendum on his conservative policies.

In 2021, Republicans won a narrow 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates and swept every statewide constitutional office. Meanwhile, Democrats hold a slim 22-17 majority in the state Senate. An additional state Senate seat most recently held by a Republican is vacant.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. As counties begin reporting results, the maps below will be updated.

