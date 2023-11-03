RFK Jr. nets 22% of the vote as an independent in 2024 matchup: Poll

(NewsNation) — A new Quinnipiac poll finds Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could net as much as 22% of the vote as an independent candidate for the presidency.
The poll, which was taken from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, queried voters about a possible three-way race between RFK Jr., President Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump.
It found Biden would come out on top in such a race, with 39% of the vote; Trump sat at 36% and RFK Jr. was at 22%.
RFK Jr. won the plurality of independents in the survey, netting support from 36% compared to 30% who went for Biden and 31% who went for Trump.
While the national survey suggests that RFK Jr. may have a sizeable base of support, the president is elected through the electoral college, not a direct popular vote. State by state results are likely to differ.