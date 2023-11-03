RFK Jr. nets 22% of the vote as an independent in 2024 matchup: Poll

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Supporters of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are seen during his campaign event “Declare Your Independence Celebration” at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on October 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Miami is the first stop of three that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will do in Florida with his Declare Your Independence Celebration event, announcing that he dropped his Democratic bid for president and will run as an independent candidate. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A new Quinnipiac poll finds Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could net as much as 22% of the vote as an independent candidate for the presidency.

The poll, which was taken from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30, queried voters about a possible three-way race between RFK Jr., President Joe Biden, and former president Donald Trump.

It found Biden would come out on top in such a race, with 39% of the vote; Trump sat at 36% and RFK Jr. was at 22%.

RFK Jr. won the plurality of independents in the survey, netting support from 36% compared to 30% who went for Biden and 31% who went for Trump.

While the national survey suggests that RFK Jr. may have a sizeable base of support, the president is elected through the electoral college, not a direct popular vote. State by state results are likely to differ.