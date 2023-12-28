Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Cowards swatted my home’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to discuss President Biden’s FY 2024 budget proposal at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Annabelle Gordon/The Hill)

(NewsNation) — Sen. Rick Scott’s home was swatted Wednesday night in what he calls a “sick attempt” to “terrorize” his family.

The Naples Police Department responded to the Florida Republican’s home at 9:02 p.m. after receiving a call from someone claiming there was a shooting. Within 15 minutes, the police department said they were able to confirm it was a swatting event.

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards ‘swatted’ my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time and resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swatting is a false report of an ongoing emergency or active threat of violence intended to prompt a tactical law enforcement response. Investigators say swatting is nothing new and may include reports of bomb threats, active shooter scenarios, hostage scenarios or threats involving explosives.

“Swatting is not a new threat. It has evolved and includes a range of tactics and techniques used with the intent to cause false public alarm and divert law enforcement resources to a hoax threat,” the Naples Police Department explained. “Offenders often use spoofing technology to anonymize their own phone numbers and or apps/programs to digitize their voices when communicating with dispatchers.”

Scott is the latest lawmaker targeted by a failed swatting attempt. Since Christmas Day, fake emergency calls that prompted real emergency responses have been reported at the homes of Ohio Republican state Rep. Kevin Miller and U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Brandon Williams, R-N.Y. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, another Republican, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, were also among the swatting victims.

The swatting incident at Scott’s home is under investigation by Naples police. A suspect or motive have not yet been identified.

Capitol Police told NewsNation they are also working with local officials to investigate a growing string of swatting events aimed at members of Congress.