RNC looks to regroup following Herschel Walker’s Senate loss

(NewsNation) — Herschel Walker campaigned until the very last whistle, meeting with supporters in Marietta, Georgia hours before polls closed in hopes of ginning up turnout.

In the end, it proved to be insufficient. Walker conceded the race Tuesday evening, saying he has no regrets.

“The best thing I’ve done in my whole entire life is run for this Senate seat right here. And the reason I say that is because I got to meet all of you and hear what you guys feel about this country.”

The defeat in Georgia is just the latest in a string of Senate disappointments for Republicans. Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania and Blake Masters in Arizona all lost their races. All three candidates were backed by former President Donald Trump.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tried to get the vote out for Walker down the stretch, but two years ago, Kemp drew the public ire of Trump due to refusal to join Trump’s claim that there was something wrong with the Georgia vote in 2020, which President Joe Biden won.

Kemp won his election handily in Georgia this cycle despite receiving a primary challenge — as did other Georgia state Republicans — but the Trump-endorsed Walker did not.

Walker’s son, Christian, a conservative social media influencer, claimed Trump begged Walker to run as his family pleaded for him to stay out of the contest.

Moreover, there are growing calls among Republicans for Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to step aside and be replaced.

As Republicans look to retool and reform, Walker’s message to Republicans is keep the faith.

“I don’t want any one of you to stop dreaming. I don’t want any of you to stop believing in America. I want you to continue to believe in America and our elected officials most of all,” he said in the concession speech.