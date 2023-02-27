DeSantis begins book tour as 2024 speculation mounts

(NewsNation) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, now seen as the likely GOP foil for former President Donald Trump’s bid to retake the White House, is out with a new book, and he’s speaking to key conservatives about it across the country.

The book tour is seen by many as practice for a presidential tour — and those prognosticators are expecting an announcement about 2024 as early as this spring.

In newly-released excerpts from his memoir, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for American Revival,” DeSantis explains how he led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic and why he believes it should serve as a model for the rest of the country.

“We spent four years ignoring polls, setting out my vision for the state, successfully implementing that vision, and producing tangible results,” according to excerpts from his book.

The governor has recently appeared at events across the country — notably in the suburbs of large cities like Chicago and Philadelphia — where he’s sought to position himself as a law-and-order candidate.

He’s also fundraising along the way.

Last weekend, he met with donors in Palm Beach, Florida, where many who have backed Trump in the past were in attendance.

Trump, who launched his campaign at a Mar-A-Lago in November, still remains the GOP’s frontrunner for the White House. In a recent Fox News poll of Republican voters, 43% are sticking with Trump while DeSantis — who has not formally announced a decision — received 28%.

For now, DeSantis isn’t taking on Trump directly, despite the former president nicknaming him “Ron De-Sanctimonious” and, as reported by WPTV in Florida, accusing him of “grooming high school girls with alcohol” when he was a teacher at Georgia’s Darlington School in the early 2000s.

Trump, who has been a frequent headliner at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), will be appearing again in 2023’s event this weekend.

DeSantis has instead opted for donor dinners in Texas and California.