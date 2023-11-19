Tributes stream in for Rosalynn Carter, activist and former First Lady

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app .

(NewsNation) — Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of 39th President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday at 96, in her Georgia home.

She was widely known for her active role in her husband’s presidency and her work championing mental health care.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Her passing has brought an outpouring of tributes from those who had the opportunity to meet and know her.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement, “First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.”

“Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship – through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss – we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter. She will always be in our hearts,” the Bidens added.

Rosalynn Carter is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A grandson died in 2015.

“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” said Chip Carter. “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”

After leaving Washington, Jimmy and Rosalynn co-founded The Carter Center in Atlanta to continue their work. She chaired the center’s annual symposium on mental health issues and raised funds for efforts to aid the mentally ill and homeless.

“Mrs. Carter was a caring person. Every time we see a butterfly, we will be reminded of her legacy of tenderness and resilience,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

“She will ever inspire us at The Carter Center as we seek to advance her vision to address the needs of vulnerable people, whether they suffer from mental illnesses or from preventable tropical diseases in the world’s poorest nations.”

“The Carter Center is a shared legacy. She’s been there digging latrines right next to him,” said the Carters’ friend Jill Stuckey, a leader at Maranatha Baptist Church, where both Carters attended and where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school.

Former President George W. Bush called Carter a woman of dignity and strength. “There was no greater advocate of President Carter, and their partnership set a wonderful example of loyalty and fidelity. She leaves behind an important legacy in her work to destigmatize mental health. We join our fellow citizens in sending our condolences to President Carter and their family,” Bush said in a statement with former First Lady Laura Bush.

In a statement, the U.S. Secret Service said, “Your compassion, diplomacy and penchant to make society better for those less fortunate was an inspiration for an entire generation. It has been our honor to protect and serve you for all these years. You were truly a treasure for our nation and our Secret Service family.”

Former First Lady Melania Trump said Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy. “We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace,” Trump said on X, formerly Twitter.