Judge denies Rudy Giuliani request to extend filing deadline in Georgia case

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A Georgia judge rejected Rudy Giuliani’s request for an extended deadline in his election interference case Friday.

Giuliani requested that the Monday deadline for motions be extended due to the significant burden of case discovery.

Judge Scott McAfee said the former New York City mayor “does not articulate exactly what discovery must still be reviewed, or why the review has not been completed in the approximately four months that have passed since arraignment.”

The former Trump attorney was charged as part of the broad racketeering case against the former president and his allies over attempts to overturn 2020 election results in the state. Prosecutors allege that Giuliani knowingly lied to state lawmakers as part of a fake electors scheme.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Giuliani sent a separate demand to McAfee Thursday, asking that the judge schedule a hearing on his request to have his indictment thrown out. His motion for dismissal was filed in September.

The motion describes the 98-page indictment against Giuliani and the other defendants as “conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech.”

Four of the 19 defendants have pleaded guilty to crimes to avoid trial, including three of Trump’s attorneys. A trial date is not yet set for the case, but prosecutors requested it begin in August.