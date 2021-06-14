Russia and US set diplomatic stage for meeting Wednesday

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 07, 2021 shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaking with US NBC news network anchor Megyn Kelly at the Kremlin on March 1, 2018 in Moscow and US President Joe Biden delivering remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 4, 2021 he is hoping to improve deeply damaged ties with the United States when he holds his first summit with US counterpart Joe Biden later this month. The face-to-face meeting in Geneva on June 16 comes amid the biggest crisis in ties between the two countries in years, with tensions high over a litany of issues including hacking allegations, human rights and election meddling. (Photo by Angela WEISS and Alexey DRUZHININ / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP via Getty Images)

GENEVA (NewsNation Now) — Russia and the United States are planning for a first meeting between the two countries’ leaders as the relationship between the two regions is increasingly fraught.

About 36 hours away from a bilateral meeting, typically both sides lay the groundwork with diplomatic niceties.

Instead, the pregame between the U.S. and Russia is a long list of grievances from the leaders of the two world superpowers. Both sides agree though that U.S.-Russian relations are not good at the moment.

“What I’ll convey to Putin, not look for conflict, but we will respond if it continues its harmful activities, said President Joe Biden at a NATO press conference event Monday.

Biden said, however, that Putin is “bright” and “tough” and expressed hopes the Russian president would show interest in “changing the perception the world has of him.”

Meanwhile, Putin came out swinging against accusations that Russian hackers were behind the recent attacks that crippled American infrastructure.

“We have been accused of all kinds of things: election interference, cyber attacks, and so on and so forth. And not once, not one time. Did they bother to produce any kind of evidence or proof? Just unfounded accusations,” said Putin in an interview with NBC.

Nor does Putin seem concerned with Biden’s embracing of NATO or stated threats that America will retaliate.

“I’m not afraid. But I bear in mind that it is a possibility,” Putin told NBC.

Putin turned a question from NBC about the poisoning and imprisoning of anti-Putin journalist Alexei Navalny into a critique on the reaction to the Jan. 6 capital riot

“They came to the Congress with political demands. Isn’t that persecution for political opinions?” said Putin.

Russian observers say Biden and Putin are playing different games. They say Biden still lives by the rules of international norms while Putin clearly does not.