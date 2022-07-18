(NewsNation) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, typically a critic of Republicans, has now turned his ire on Democrats.

In a recent national cable network interview, Sanders criticized President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia due to reports that the 2018 murder of a Washington Post journalist was orchestrated by the country’s crown prince.

Sanders has also accused Democatic senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema of “sabotaging” the president’s agenda.

In the video above, Julia Manchester, national politics reporter from our partners at The Hill, takes a deeper look at the comments made by Sanders.