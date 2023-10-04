‘Scalise has the advantage to replace McCarthy’: Fmr. Sen. Gardner

(NewsNation) — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana made their intentions clear to vie for the position of speaker of the United States House of Representatives, aiming to succeed Kevin McCarthy.

Former Republican Sen. Cory Gardner told NewsNation he believes Scalise holds the advantage in taking on the tough job.

“This guy is an iron man. You think about what he has been through, you think about what he has done personally, to be where he is in the majority leader position. He has gone through a horrific attempt to take his life, the shooting in the baseball field several years back, blood cancer today that he is fighting.” Gardner said of Scalise.

Addressing the question of whether anyone can effectively lead the Republican Party in Washington, Gardner mentioned the changing dynamics within the party and emphasized the need for swift decision-making to avoid appearing weak and disorganized in the eyes of the American people.

“This is a race that’s going to come down to a conference believing who can best accomplish the goals of the majority to cut spending, enforce border security and get this country back on track,” Gardner said.

Gardner — now a senior adviser to the Tim Scott presidential campaign — acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s significant voice in the matter and suggested that garnering his support could be influential but not the sole determinant of success.

Asked about Republicans floating his name as a potential speaker, Trump said he’s focused on his 2024 presidential campaign, where he is the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

Gardner acknowledged that the Republican Party consists of individuals with strong convictions and a willingness to take drastic actions, such as attempting to remove the speaker of the House. However, Gardner disagreed with such extreme measures, believing them misguided.

“Ultimately, it comes down to this, they need to make this decision quickly. Because the American people don’t like the appearance of achiness or chaos. And right now, that’s what they’re getting,” Gardner said.