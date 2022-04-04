WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Monday on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, a decision that moves Brown one step closer to being the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Democrats are launching the stream of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of having Jackson confirmed by the end of the week. After the vote moves through the Senate committee, Democrats will then wind the nomination through the 50-50 Senate.

After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Democrats — and at least one Republican — cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.

Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said Thursday he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski says she’s still deciding.

Collins’ support likely saves Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick, and Biden called Collins on Wednesday to thank her after her announcement, according to the senator’s office. The president had called her at least three times before the hearings, part of a larger push to win a bipartisan vote for his historic nominee.

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. Jackson would replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden nominated Jackson in February.

