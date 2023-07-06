Secret Service seeking source of cocaine found at White House

(NewsNation) — The Secret Service continues to investigate the source of cocaine found at the White House, while Biden administration officials have avoided commenting on the investigation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the drug was found in a “heavily-traveled” area in the West Wing that both visitors and staff pass through.

The Secret Service said it has not yet determined if the cocaine was brought in by a visitor or staff member and is continuing to investigate. The agency is also working to determine how the drug slipped past security protocols.

Sources told NewsNation staff aides to the president and private West Wing tour groups both have access to the area where the Secret Service discovered the cocaine. It’s an area where those who are visiting are asked to leave their electronics and other belongings before proceeding further into the West Wing.

Jean-Pierre was asked about the discovery during her daily briefing but mostly directed reporters to the Secret Service, pointing out that it is their investigation. She did, however, respond to questions about whether security protocols might be changed.

“Again, this is under the purview of the Secret Service. But a couple of things that I would add is that the White House is subjected to rigorous guidelines that include drug testing, and so we will take any action that is appropriate and warranted, pending the outcome of Secret Service,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also confirmed President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident by the Secret Service. Some Republican candidates have already taken swipes at Biden, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

NewsNation attempted to reach out to the Secret Service regarding possible changes to security protocol, but did not receive a response.