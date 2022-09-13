See results from Tuesday’s primary races

(NewsNation) — A staunchly conservative retired Army general who has spread lies about the 2020 election was leading a more mainstream Republican in early returns Tuesday in the New Hampshire contest to challenge Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

The marquee race on the final night of the midterm primary season pits Don Bolduc, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, against longtime state legislator Chuck Morse. It was yet another primary this year that featured a far-right Republican against a more mainstream candidate.

The contest was among those being held in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware to cap off the primary season.

While Republicans view the New Hampshire Senate seat a prime pick-up opportunity in November, some in the party worry Bolduc is too far to the right for many swing voters. He has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

A Bolduc victory might reignite disappointment among some national Republicans that Gov. Chris Sununu, a relatively popular moderate who likely could have posed more of a threat to Hassan, chose instead to run for reelection. Hassan and Sununu were both projected by Decision Desk HQ to win their races.

The GOP is grappling with the possibility of again nominating a candidate who is popular with the party’s base but struggles to broaden support ahead of the November general election.

Republican primary voters have similarly chosen conservative candidates this year in moderate or Democratic-leaning states including Massachusetts and Maryland, potentially putting competitive races out of the party’s reach.

Speaking Tuesday on “Rush Hour,” NewsNation contributor George Will said Bolduc was the “weakest candidate” the Republicans could have put up against Democrats.

“The Democrats have spent somewhere north of $50 million nationwide, intervening in Republican primaries trying to get Republican voters to nominate someone that the Democrats think would be easiest to beat,” Will said. “That might happen in New Hampshire, if so, that will be another Senate seat put out of reach for the Republicans.”

Also in New Hampshire, two former Trump staffers were going head-to-head in a Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District House seat. Karoline Leavitt, a former White House press aide, led in early returns against former State Department adviser Matt Mowers.

At 25 years old, Leavitt would become the youngest congresswoman ever elected if she wins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.