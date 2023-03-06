Sen. John Fetterman ‘will be back soon,’ chief of staff says

(NewsNation) — Sen. John Fetterman “will be back soon,” Adam Jentleson, his chief of staff, said Monday.

Jentleson shared photos with the U.S. senator for Pennsylvania at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Fetterman checked himself seeking treatment for clinical depression Feb. 15.

According to Jentleson, Fetterman discussed the rail safety legislation, farm bill and other Senate business during their visit.

“John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes,” Jentleson tweeted. “He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman’s office has said that he had experienced depression “off and on throughout his life,” but that it became severe before he checked himself into Walter Reed.

Following an evaluation, Capitol Physician Brian P. Monahan recommended Fetterman’s hospitalization.

Fetterman was struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May while campaigning for office. He was sworn in Jan. 3, giving Democrats an extra seat in the Senate.

