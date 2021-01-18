Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 16: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the aftermath of the violent riots at the Capitol Complex and his objection to the Electoral College certification.

Publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring.

Simon & Schuster had previously shared on Twitter that they “cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom” when nixing the book.

“It’s discouraging to see them cower before the ‘woke mob,’ as Senator Hawley correctly calls it. Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.

“In ‘The Tyranny of Big Tech,’ he shows how Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other digital giants have abused their enormous market power and political influence, silencing their competition. Explaining why current policies fail us, he identifies alternatives that will break Big Tech’s control over our liberties,” the statement continued.

The publishing house was founded in 1947 and is notable for having, self-described, “published many of the seminal works of the conservative movement, including Russell Kirk’s ‘The Conservative Mind’ and William F. Buckley Jr.’s ‘God and Man at Yale.'”

Hawley was one of the first members of the Senate to announce he would object to certifying the electoral college results formally certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

After the Jan. 6 protests in Washington, D.C. turned into a deadly riot and breach of the Capitol, the Senate came back into session and Hawley continued with his objection during the Electoral College count, along with other lawmakers, citing concerns over unfounded widespread voter fraud in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Legal challenges to the presidential election results have been denied by multiple federal and state courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Election officials, Democrat and Republican, along with former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.