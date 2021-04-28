Sen. Tim Scott to deliver response following President Biden’s address to Congress

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party’s convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is slated to deliver the Republican Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday evening.

The South Carolina senator is expected to criticize Democrats for refusing to open schools earlier amid the pandemic and shift credit away from the Biden administration for the drop in COVID-19 cases and rising vaccination rates.

“Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future. Our public schools should have reopened months ago. Other countries’ did. Private and religious schools did. Science has shown for months that schools are safe,” according to excerpts of Scott’s speech released by his office.

Scott credits the previous administration of Donald Trump with rolling out a vaccine. At the time President Trump left office 16,525,281 vaccines had been administered to Americans. Today, that number stands at 234,639,414.

Scott will also use the opportunity to criticize spending in Washington, specifically among Democrats.

“Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams. It will come from you — the American people,” according to the released excerpts.

