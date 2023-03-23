Senate absences delay votes, create frustrations for parties

(NewsNation) — At least three senators have been absent from Capitol Hill as they recover from various ailments, delaying votes and creating frustrations for both parties.

On the Democratic side, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is home recovering from shingles, while Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman continues treatment for depression.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is undergoing physical therapy after being hospitalized for a fall that left him with a concussion and a fractured rib.

The Hill political reporter Julia Manchester joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” on Thursday to break down how the empty seats are impacting operations in Congress’ upper chamber.

You can watch her interview above.