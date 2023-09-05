Senate returns as lawmakers try to avoid shutdown

(NewsNation) — The Senate reconvened Tuesday as lawmakers try to figure out how to avoid the first government shutdown in years.

In order to prevent federal offices from closing, the Republican-led House and Democratic-held Senate will have to agree on a government funding package in less than four weeks when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

Party leaders have indicated the resolution may come in the form of a temporary stopgap measure that would extend federal funding into December while lawmakers hash out annual spending bills.

This month’s negotiations will take place amid renewed questions about the health of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. Last week, McConnell appeared to freeze up for the second time in a little over a month.

In March, McConnell, who’s 81, was treated for a concussion after tripping and falling at a hotel.

There’s “no evidence” McConnell’s recent freeze-ups are from a stroke or seizure disorder, the Capitol physician said in a letter on Tuesday. It’s still unclear what may have been the cause.

As Republicans and Democrats try to iron out a deal, they’ll consider a $40 billion request for emergency funding from the White House. Those funds would include $21 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $12 billion to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home.